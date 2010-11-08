NBC Gives 'Days of our Lives' Two More Years
NBC announced Monday that
it has picked up daytime soap opera Days
of our Lives, now it its 45th season, through the 2012-13
season.
"‘Days of our Lives'
remains vitally creative through the years as it continues to draw new
generations of viewers, especially among its loyal female audience" said Jeff
Gaspin, chairman of NBC Universal Television Entertainment, in a statement. "NBC salutes the
series on its 45th anniversary and we look forward with great
anticipation to working with the production team for the years to come."
Through the first six week
of the fall season, Days has averaged
2.6 million viewers and is tied for fourth place among daytime dramas with
women 18-49.
Days is produced by Corday
Productions Inc., in association with Sony Pictures Television.
