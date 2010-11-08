NBC Gives 'Days of our Lives' Two More Years

NBC announced Monday that

it has picked up daytime soap opera Days

of our Lives, now it its 45th season, through the 2012-13

season.

"‘Days of our Lives'

remains vitally creative through the years as it continues to draw new

generations of viewers, especially among its loyal female audience" said Jeff

Gaspin, chairman of NBC Universal Television Entertainment, in a statement. "NBC salutes the

series on its 45th anniversary and we look forward with great

anticipation to working with the production team for the years to come."

Through the first six week

of the fall season, Days has averaged

2.6 million viewers and is tied for fourth place among daytime dramas with

women 18-49.

Days is produced by Corday

Productions Inc., in association with Sony Pictures Television.