NBC Gives 'The Blacklist' Full-Season Pickup

NBC has given drama The Blacklist a full-season order of 22 episodes, announcing the back-nine pick-up on Friday.

The drama, which stars James Spader as a criminal who helps the FBI catch other criminals, premiered to a strong 3.8 rating with adults 18-49 and 12.58 million total viewers on Sept. 23, leading out of The Voice. It followed that up with a 3.3 rating and 11.35 million total viewers for its second episode Sept. 30.

"The many layers of Red Reddington and his mysterious reasons for getting into bed with the FBI seem to be fascinating to fans of this show," said NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke. "With great talent like James Spader and Megan Boone on board, as well our stellar executive producers and the whole cast and crew, we believe this outstanding series will continue to make NBC a big destination on Monday nights."

The Blacklist is a production of Sony Pictures Television and Davis Entertainment. Jon Bokenkamp, John Eisendrath, John Davis and John Fox serve as executive producers.

On Thursday, Fox gave an early second season renewal to Sleepy Hollow, while ABC axed the struggling Lucky 7 on Friday.