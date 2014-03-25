NBC Gets Full Ryder Cup Coverage

NBC Sports Group will have Friday coverage of this year's Ryder Cup, which previously aired on ESPN.

The Friday coverage of the weekend tournament, which takes place Sept. 26-28, will air on Golf Channel. In October, the network signed a deal with the PGA to keep the Ryder Cup rights through 2030 (which included taking over Friday coverage), though that deal wasn't set to begin until 2015.

NBC will air the 2014 Ryder Cup live from this year's location in Perthshire, Scotland, marking the first time the annual Golf tournament will be aired live in the U.S. when it plays oversees. Previously, NBC tape-delayed the event's Saturday matches when they were held in Europe.

"It is exciting to expand our partnership with the PGA of America through NBC Sports Group's exclusive coverage of the 2014 Ryder Cup, one of the most prestigious events in all of sports," said NBC Sports Group Chairman Mark Lazarus. "Today's announcement of providing complete coverage with the great addition of Golf Channel's exclusive Friday coverage, bolsters our ability to bring this spectacular event to an ever-growing audience. We value and look to continue to grow our PGA of America partnership."

NBC Sports Group's 26.5 combined live hours of the Ryder Cup will be the most ever for a European-based event.