NBC Gallops Away With Long-Term Preakness Rights

NBC Sports Group said it reached a long-term agreement with the Maryland Jockey Club that gives NBC exclusive rights to the Preakness Stakes.

NBC has aired the Preakness since 2001 and now has long-term agreements for all of the races of the Triple Crown. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This year, NBC drew big ratings as American Pharoah won the Triple Crown for the first time in 37 years.

The new deal gives NBC multiplatform rights to the Preakness plus other races including the Black-Eyed Susan, which will be televised on NBC, NBCSN and on NBC’s digital platforms.

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship as the TV home of the Preakness Stakes,” said Jon Miller, president of programming for NBC Sports and NBCSN. “Coming to this agreement was a rewarding process from start to finish. We look forward to working with our partners with the Maryland Jockey Club and The Stronach Group for years to come.”

NBC Sports International will continue to distribute NBC’s coverage of the Preakness Stakes globally through the terms of the deal. NBC Sports Radio will broadcast the Preakness Stakes through the terms of the deal.

“The Stronach Group is delighted to continue its long relationship with the NBC Sports Group,” said Alon Ossip, CEO of The Stronach Group, parent company of the Maryland Jockey Club. “This long-term agreement will allow us to build the Preakness, Black-Eyed Susan, Pimlico Special and Preakness week activities through multiple channels to reach a wider audience. The Stronach Group is committed to growing the sport of Thoroughbred racing, and we believe our relationship with NBC is another step in that direction.”