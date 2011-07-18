NBC, Facebook Team Up on Republican Debate

Meet the Press and Facebook are teaming up to host a Republican presidential debate.

According to NBC, on the Sunday before the New Hampshire primary, they will produce a multiplatform "forum" in which candidates will "react and discuss" issues with online communities.

The debate will be moderated by David Gregory, will air on NBC as a special edition of Meet the Press, which Gregory moderates, and will also stream live on Facebook.

The debate will also air live on MSNBC and MSNBC.com and New England Cable News (NECN).