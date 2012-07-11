NBC, Facebook Partner for Olympics

NBC Olympics and Facebook have announced a wide-ranging alliance that will see extensive content on the NBC Olympics page and the use of social media tools and analysis during the coverage of London 2012 Olympic Games on various NBCUniversal TV channels that are carrying the Games.

"NBC is committed to engaging fans and consumers on every platform," said Gary Zenkel, president, NBC Olympics in a statement. "Social media is an important part of how fans consume and interact during the Olympics. We are thrilled to be collaborating with Facebook to serve fans as they watch and celebrate the London Olympic Games."

As part of the alliance, the NBC Olympics page on Facebook will feature news, information, polls, photo galleries, trivia and shareable images as well as exclusive content that can be accessed by fans that "Like" NBC Olympics on Facebook. A Facebook timeline app on NBCOlympics.com, will also allow users to share content that they are consuming with their friends.

Facebook social media tools will also make their way into NBCU's coverage of the Games on TV. Facebook will work with NBC editorial teams to produce social media segments that will air throughout the Games on a variety of NBCUniversal networks that are carrying Olympic coverage. NBC Olympics will also use the new Facebook data tool, Talk Meter, to let viewers to see what Facebook users saying about stories, results, athletes and events.

In addition, results of a daily poll on the NBC Olympics Facebook page will air daily on NBC.

NBC is also creating a social media-specific on-air promo to help drive viewers to its social media activities, which are part of a much larger TV and digital media effort that will deliver over 5,500 hours of Olympic content during the Games.

"With the Olympic Games being one of those rare cultural moments that everyone talks about, people will watch the games on NBC and engage with their friends and favorite athletes on NBC Olympics' Facebook page," said Andy Mitchell, strategic partner manager at Facebook, in a statement. "NBC's viewers will get to see what Olympic athletes and others connected with the Games are talking about on Facebook, adding a new element to NBC Olympics' coverage. By sharing what they choose to watch on NBCOlympics.com, people will identify the events and highlights that are important to them and discover other Olympic moments through their friends."