NBC Eyes Rod Blagojevich for ‘I’m A Celebrity’

Disgraced former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich is planning to flee the country… and the cameras will be following. Blagojevich will appear as a contestant on NBC’s I’m a Celebrity… Get me Out of Here! When it airs on the network this summer, pending permission from a judge.

“Rod Blagojevich will be a participant on the show pending the court's approval,” the network said in a statement.

NBC is stripping I’m a Celebrity over four weeks in June, with the series set to tape next month in Costa Rica. Blagojevich pleaded "not guilty" to federal corruption charges Tuesday. The judge overseeing the case would have to loosen travel restrictions in order to let him travel to the Central American nation to tape the show.

Based on a British format, the show will take 10 “celebrities,” including Blago if things go as planned, and have them face off in Survivor-esque “challenges” for their favorite charity.

The other contestants and the charity Blagojevich plans to play for have not been announced.

The Chicago Tribune first reported the news Tuesday, after learning of the request from one of the former governor's attorneys.