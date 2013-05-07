NBC Extends 'Office' Finale 15 Minutes
NBC announced Tuesday that it will extend the series finale
of The Office by fifteen minutes.
The episode will see a reunion of Dunder Mifflin employees
past and present, following the release of the documentary that has depicted
the work lives of the characters over the past nine seasons.
The final episode of The Office will air on Thursday,
May 16 from 9-10:15 p.m., followed by Hannibal
from 10:15-11 p.m. with limited commercials. An hour-long retrospective of The Office will precede the finale at 8
p.m.
