NBC Extends Johnny Miller's Contract
Two-time major champion Johnny Miller has signed a long-term extension on his contract to do color commentary on NBC's soon-to-be-exapanding golf telecasts.
The announcement came the day before NBC coverage starts on the U.S. Open tournament, which Miller famously won with a closing-round 63 in 1973.
It also comes as NBC prepares to essentially double its golf coverage per a new rights deal with the PGA.
Miller is thought by many to be the best color man in golf, with a knack for instant analysis that would be more off-putting if it weren't usually right on.
