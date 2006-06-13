NBC Extends Johnny Miller's Contract

Two-time major champion Johnny Miller has signed a long-term extension on his contract to do color commentary on NBC's soon-to-be-exapanding golf telecasts.

The announcement came the day before NBC coverage starts on the U.S. Open tournament, which Miller famously won with a closing-round 63 in 1973.

It also comes as NBC prepares to essentially double its golf coverage per a new rights deal with the PGA.

Miller is thought by many to be the best color man in golf, with a knack for instant analysis that would be more off-putting if it weren't usually right on.