NBC Entertainment President Salke Renews Contract

NBC has renewed the contract of entertainment president Jennifer Salke.

Salke has held the role since mid-2011. Since coming over from 20th Century Fox TV, Salke has ushered in scripted hits The Blacklist and Chicago Fire (which already resulted in one spinoff and is eying a second).

“We all know the many challenges in front of us, and I’m very happy she will continue to lead the charge on the scripted front,” said NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt, who also recently re-upped through 2017, in a memo to staff.

NBC last season won the adults 18-49 demo for the first time in a decade, on the strength of Sunday Night Football and The Voice. So far this season, NBC has failed to launch any new hits and its reshuffling of its Thursday night lineup to an all-drama slate has struggled at the outset.

Greenblatt’s full memo is below:

“I’m pleased to share the news that we’ve renewed Jennifer Salke as President of NBC Entertainment. I know she’s committed to her incredibly hard-working staff and is as dedicated as anyone here to making sure we maintain our strong leadership position among the broadcast networks. We all know the many challenges in front of us, and I’m very happy she will continue to lead the charge on the scripted front – and I know all of our producers and writers, such as Dick Wolf and Mark Burnett, feel the same way.”