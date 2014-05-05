Trending

NBC Draws 15.3 Million For Kentucky Derby

Saturday's running of the Kentucky Derby, the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown, drew 15.3 million viewers to NBC, down about 5% from last year’s race.

The race, which went from 6:06-6:52 p.m. ET, was up 3% from 2012 and up 6% from 2011. The top five metered-markets were: Louisville; Ft. Myers, Fla.; West Palm Beach, Fla., Buffalo; and Cincinnati.

The second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes, is set for May 17.