NBC Divides To Conquer Digital Turf

NBC Universal has divided to conquer its new digital turf.



Jean-Briac Perrette, president of digital distribution, has created three groups-- digital platforms, wireless platforms, and digital sales--and named three executives to oversee efforts in those areas.



Michael Bonner, VP of new media, will be senior VP in charge of digital platforms, which include on-demand programming, IPTV, and interactive TV. Bonner has been the lead executive in NBCU's distribution on iTunes.



Salil Dalvi, who had led the mobile push for NBCU, has been named to head the wireless group as senior VP. NBCU is launching two linear mobile channels.

Director Chip Canter and the NBCU Mobile production group will continue to report to Dalvi.



Ron Lamprecht, VP of new media, NBCU cable, will be senior VP of digital sales. He will head up content sales to Internet portals, wireless carriers, and other non-traditional venues.