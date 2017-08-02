NBC in Development on ‘Miami Vice’ Reboot

NBC is in development on a reboot of Miami Vice.

The project comes from UTV, Chris Morgan Productions and Vin Diesel's One Race TV. Peter Macmanus has signed on to write.

Executive producers have not been confirmed.

The original series aired from 1984-1990 and followed two undercover detectives played by Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas.

