NBC Developing Johnny Carson Miniseries

NBC is developing a miniseries about its former late-night talk show host Johnny Carson.

The project will be based on Bill Zehme's upcoming biography Carson the Magnificent: An Intimate Portrait, which covers the former Tonight Show host's 30-year run hosting the NBC late-night program, as well as childhood and off-camera life. Carson hosted The Tonight Show from 1962-92.

The project will be executive produced by Zehme and John Davies.

Zehme previously wrote an extensive profile of Carson, The Man Who Retired in the May 2002 edition of Esquire, as well as served as a production consultant on the PBS American Masters doc Johnny Carson: King of Late Night in 2012.