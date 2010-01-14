NBCDenies Report That It Has Struck A Deal for Conan's Exit

An NBC

spokesperson on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 15 denied a report on website

TheWrap.com

that indicated NBC had reached an agreement with latenight host Conan O'Brien

to vacate the 11:35 p.m. Tonight Show.

The

report follows days of back and forth between O'Brien's reps and the network

after the host rejected NBC's plan to move The Jay Leno Show from 10

p.m. nightly to run a half-hour at 11:35 and shift The Tonight Show with

O'Brien back to 12:05.

In a

sharply worded statement released to the media Jan. 12, O'Brien said that he

believed moving The Tonight Show to 12:05 a.m. would "seriously damage what I

consider to be the greatest franchise in the history of broadcasting."

TheWrap

said NBC would pay O'Brien $30 million to vacate "The Tonight Show" and that an

announcement would be made later Friday.