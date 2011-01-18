NBC Delays Return of ‘LOLA,'‘Marriage Ref'
NBC has put the brakes on
the midseason returns of Law & Order:
Los Angeles and The Marriage Ref.
Franchise spinoff LOLA, which was scheduled to resume its
freshman season on Feb. 8, will now return later in midseason with episodes of Parenthood instead continuing in the
Tuesday at 10 p.m. timeslot.
The delay will give LOLA more time to adjust to the casting
changes announced last week, in which the show will move out Skeet Ulrich in
favor of more airtime for Alfred Molina and Terrence Howard. The stay of Parenthood, which was originally scheduled
to move to Mondays, now leaves the door open for midseason entries The Cape or Harry's Law to continue on that night through the spring, if
successful.
The second season debut of
reality series The Marriage Ref,
slated for Mar. 6, has also been moved to an undetermined future date. New
competition entry America's Next Great
Restaurant will now debut in the Sunday, Mar. 6 at 8 p.m. timeslot, instead
of its previously scheduled Wednesday, Mar. 16 premiere. NBC will continue to
air Chase originals Wednesdays at 9
p.m., followed by repeats of Law &
Order: SVU.
