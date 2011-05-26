NBC Delays ‘Love in the Wild' Until June 29

NBC has pushed back the premiere of its adventure dating

reality series, Love in the Wild, to Wednesday, June 29.

It was originally scheduled to debut on Wednesday, June 1.

The extra four weeks will give NBC plenty of time to promote the new series in

The Voice, which wraps its first season on June 28 after a run of two-hour

episodes in June.

Love in the Wild, from Endemol USA, sends 10 single men and

10 single women into the Costa Rican jungle as they face challenges and

eliminations.