NBC Delays 'Community,' 'Whitney' Premieres

The return of NBC comedies Community and Whitney

have been delayed by the network, B&C

has confirmed.

NBC has not scheduled new premiere dates for the fourth

season of Community and sophomore run

of Whitney, which were originally scheduled

to debut Friday, Oct. 19.

According to a network source, NBC is pushing back the dates

to maximize its marketing and promotional efforts for the shows.

Repeats of sophomore drama Grimm will now air in the Friday 8-9 p.m. time slot.