NBC Delays 'Community,' 'Whitney' Premieres
The return of NBC comedies Community and Whitney
have been delayed by the network, B&C
has confirmed.
NBC has not scheduled new premiere dates for the fourth
season of Community and sophomore run
of Whitney, which were originally scheduled
to debut Friday, Oct. 19.
According to a network source, NBC is pushing back the dates
to maximize its marketing and promotional efforts for the shows.
Repeats of sophomore drama Grimm will now air in the Friday 8-9 p.m. time slot.
