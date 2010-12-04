NBC Cuts 'Chase' Order to 18

NBC has reduced its full season pickup of Chase from 22 episodes to 18, the

network confirmed Friday.

Chase has

struggled in the ratings, with its latest episode earning a 1.6 rating with

adults 18-49 and 6 million viewers.

The action drama will move from its current Mondays at 10

p.m. timeslot to Wednesdays at 9 p.m. starting Jan. 12, where it will go up

against American Idol.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. and Jerry Bruckheimer

Television.