NBC Cuts 'Chase' Order to 18
NBC has reduced its full season pickup of Chase from 22 episodes to 18, the
network confirmed Friday.
Chase has
struggled in the ratings, with its latest episode earning a 1.6 rating with
adults 18-49 and 6 million viewers.
The action drama will move from its current Mondays at 10
p.m. timeslot to Wednesdays at 9 p.m. starting Jan. 12, where it will go up
against American Idol.
The series is produced by Warner Bros. and Jerry Bruckheimer
Television.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.