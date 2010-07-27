NBC Confirms Steve Carell Leaving 'The Office'

NBC entertainment president Angela Bromstad has confirmed

that The Office star Steve Carell will leave the show when his contract

is up after next season, according to the Associated Press.

According to the AP report, "Bromstad says it's not unusual

for a ‘major movie star' to leave a series, and added that The

Office is strong enough to weather the change."

The

AP also says Bromstad "said the door was open" for Carell to return

for guest stints as his character, Michael Scott.