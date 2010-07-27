NBC Confirms Steve Carell Leaving 'The Office'
By B&C Staff
NBC entertainment president Angela Bromstad has confirmed
that The Office star Steve Carell will leave the show when his contract
is up after next season, according to the Associated Press.
According to the AP report, "Bromstad says it's not unusual
for a ‘major movie star' to leave a series, and added that The
Office is strong enough to weather the change."
The
AP also says Bromstad "said the door was open" for Carell to return
for guest stints as his character, Michael Scott.
