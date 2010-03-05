NBC Confirms Emmys Will Air LiveCoast-to-Coast

As first reported by B&C,

NBC will telecast the 62nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards live

coast-to-coast on Aug. 29 (5-8 p.m. PT, 8-11 p.m. ET), the network announced

March 4.

The move this summer marks the first

time in the current era of television that the Emmys will be live across the

country. The show's first telecast, on NBC in 1955, aired live coast-to-coast

from 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. ET. The last time the show aired live was on ABC

in 1976, when it aired 9-11 p.m. ET. Whether NBC affiliates in the West will

rebroadcast the kudofest in primetime as they did with the Golden Globes --

which made the switch to a live, nationwide telecast on Jan. 17 -- has not yet

been determined.

NBC also unveiled much of its summer

programming lineup in the announcement, which includes the debuts of two

scripted series that had not yet made the schedule this season: Comedy 100

Questions (Thursday, May 27, 8:30-9 p.m. ET), from Universal Media Studios,

and mystery drama Persons Unknown (Monday, June 7, 10-11 p.m. ET), from

Fox TV Studios.

In addition, summer workhorse America's

Got Talent will return with a two-hour premiere on Tuesday, June 1 (8-10

p.m. ET) with the Wednesday edition debuting June 2 (9-10 p.m. ET). Last

Comic Standing will return with a two-hour premiere on Monday, June 7 (8-10

p.m. ET) before moving to its regular slot the following week, Mondays (9-10 p.m.

ET).

NBC also has slated episodes of Law

& Order: Criminal Intent and Friday Night Lights that have not

yet aired on NBC but will have premiered on USA Network and DirecTV,

respectively. Episodes from the ninth season of Criminal Intent, which

premieres on USA Network this month, will encore on NBC beginning Sunday, June

20 (10-11 p.m. ET) with repeats of those episodes airing Saturdays beginning

June 26 (8-9 p.m. ET). As previously announced, Friday Night Lights

episodes premiere on NBC Friday, April 30 (8-9 p.m. ET) and will continue

through the summer.

NBC has some special programming on tap

this summer as well, including original movie The Jensen Project on

Friday, July 16 (8-10 p.m. ET) as well as The Making of The Wizarding World

of Harry Potter on Sunday, June 6 (7-7:30 p.m. ET) and The Macy's 4th of

July Fireworks Spectacular (Sunday, July 4, 9-10 p.m. ET).

Additional NBC summer programming

announcements are expected in coming weeks.

NBC's Summer at 10

Summer in recent years has been

important to fourth-place NBC, as a good performance can mean a bump up to

third place in the ratings race. And all of the Big Four have been expected to

work a little harder to keep viewers' attention this summer (Related: Whythe Broadcast Networks Can't Take the Summer Off).

This summer, of course, comes at a turning point for NBC, as Jay Leno has

returned to latenight and NBC is in the process of once again re-imagining its

10 p.m. time slot Monday to Friday. With additional announcements still due to

come, here is how the 10 p.m. slot is shaping up for the summer:

Sundays at 10:Law & Order Criminal Intent encore (debuts on

USA)

Mondays at 10:Persons Unknown

Tuesdays at 10: To Be Announced/America's Got Talent (9-11) starting July 6

Wednesdays at 10:Law & Order: SVU repeats

Thursdays at 10: To Be Announced

Fridays at 10:Dateline