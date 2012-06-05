NBC, 'Community' Lead Critics' Choice TV Awards Nominees
NBC led the broadcast networks with 14 nominations for the 2nd
Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards, announced Tuesday. The network's cult
comedy Community was the most nominated series with six nods.
ABC followed closely with 13 nominations and Fox had 12. HBO
was the most recognized cable network with 12 nods, followed by AMC and FX,
which got 11 apiece.
Community was nominated for best comedy series, with Joel
McHale getting the nod for best actor in a comedy series and supporting noms
for Danny Pudi, Jim Rash, Alison Brie and Gillian Jacobs. NBC's Parks and
Recreation received five nominations for best comedy series, series stars Amy
Poehler and Nick Offerman and guest stars Kathryn Hahn and Paul Rudd.
AMC's Mad Men also notched five nods for best drama series and
actors Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, John Slattery and Christina Hendricks.The net's
Breaking Bad was recognized with five nominations for best drama series and stars
Bryan Cranston, Giancarlo Esposito, Aaron Paul and Anna Gunn
Girls received four nominations for HBO for series star Lena
Dunham, best comedy series and guest performaers Becky Ann Baker and Peter
Scolari.
Broadcast series CBS' The Good Wife, ABC's Modern Family and
Fox's New Girl also received four nominations each.
Winners of the awards, presented by the Broadcast Television
Journalists Association, will be announced on Monday, June 18 at a gala dinner
and the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The full list of nominees is below:
Best Drama Series
Breaking Bad - AMC
Downton Abbey - PBS
Game of Thrones - HBO
The Good Wife - CBS
Homeland - Showtime
Mad Men - AMC
Best Actor in a
Drama Series
Bryan Cranston - Breaking Bad - AMC
Kelsey Grammer - Boss - Starz
Jon Hamm - Mad Men - AMC
Charlie Hunnam - Sons of Anarchy - FX
Damian Lewis - Homeland - Showtime
Timothy Olyphant - Justified - FX
Best Actress in a
Drama Series
Claire Danes - Homeland - Showtime
Michelle Dockery - Downton Abbey - PBS
Julianna Margulies - The Good Wife - CBS
Elisabeth Moss - Mad Men - AMC
Emmy Rossum - Shameless - Showtime
Katey Sagal - Sons of Anarchy - FX
Best Supporting
Actor in a Drama Series
Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones - HBO
Giancarlo Esposito - Breaking Bad - AMC
Neal McDonough - Justified - FX
John Noble - Fringe - FOX
Aaron Paul - Breaking Bad - AMC
John Slattery - Mad Men - AMC
Best Supporting
Actress in a Drama Series
Christine Baranski - The Good Wife - CBS
Anna Gunn - Breaking Bad - AMC
Christina Hendricks - Mad Men - AMC
Regina King - Southland - TNT
Kelly Macdonald - Boardwalk Empire - HBO
Maggie Siff - Sons of Anarchy - FX
Best Guest
Performer in a Drama Series
Dylan Baker - Damages - DirecTV
Jere Burns - Justified - FX
Loretta Devine - Grey's Anatomy - ABC
Lucy Liu - Southland - TNT
Carrie Preston - The Good Wife - CBS
Chloe Webb - Shameless - Showtime
Best Reality
Series
Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations - Travel Channel
Hoarders - A&E
Sister Wives - TLC
Kitchen Nightmares - FOX
Pawn Stars - History
Undercover Boss - CBS
Best Reality
Series - Competition
The Pitch - AMC
Shark Tank - ABC
So You Think You Can Dance - FOX
The Voice - NBC
Chopped - FOOD
The Amazing Race - CBS
Best Reality Show
Host
Tom Bergeron - Dancing with the Stars - ABC
Nick Cannon - America's Got Talent - NBC
Cat Deeley - So You Think You Can Dance - FOX
Phil Keoghan - The Amazing Race - CBS
RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race - Logo
Best Talk Show
Conan - TBS
The Daily Show with Jon Stewart - Comedy Central
Late Night with Jimmy Fallon - NBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! - ABC
The View - ABC
Best Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory - CBS
Community - NBC
Girls - HBO
Modern Family - ABC
New Girl - FOX
Parks and Recreation - NBC
Best Actor in a
Comedy Series
Don Cheadle - House of Lies - Showtime
Louis C.K. - Louie - FX
Larry David - Curb Your Enthusiasm - HBO
Garret Dillahunt - Raising Hope - FOX
Joel McHale - Community - NBC
Jim Parsons - The Big Bang Theory - CBS
Best Actress in a
Comedy Series
Zooey Deschanel - New Girl - FOX
Lena Dunham - Girls - HBO
Julia Louis Dreyfus - Veep - HBO
Martha Plimpton - Raising Hope - FOX
Amy Poehler - Parks and Recreation - NBC
Ashley Rickards - Awkward - MTV
Best Supporting
Actor in a Comedy Series
Ty Burrell - Modern Family - ABC
Max Greenfield - New Girl - FOX
Nick Offerman - Parks and Recreation - NBC
Danny Pudi - Community - NBC
Jim Rash - Community - NBC
Damon Wayans Jr. - Happy Endings - ABC
Best Supporting
Actress in a Comedy
Julie Bowen - Modern Family - ABC
Alison Brie - Community - NBC
Cheryl Hines - Suburgatory - ABC
Gillian Jacobs - Community - NBC
Eden Sher - The Middle - ABC
Casey Wilson - Happy Endings - ABC
Best Guest
Performer in a Comedy Series
Becky Ann Baker - Girls - HBO
Bobby Cannavale - Modern Family - ABC
Kathryn Hahn - Parks and Recreation - NBC
Justin Long - New Girl - FOX
Paul Rudd - Parks and Recreation - NBC
Peter Scolari - Girls - HBO
Best Animated
Series
Archer - FX
Adventure Time - Cartoon Network
Bob's Burgers - FOX
Family Guy - FOX
Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Cartoon Network
Best
Movie/Miniseries
American Horror Story - FX
Luther - BBC America
Sherlock - PBS
Page Eight - PBS
The Hour - BBC America
Game Change - HBO
Best Actor in a
Movie/Miniseries
Benedict Cumberbatch - Sherlock - PBS
Bill Nighy - Page Eight - PBS
Woody Harrelson - Game Change - HBO
Idris Elba - Luther - BBC America
Dominic West - The Hour - BBC America
Kevin Costner - Hatfields & McCoys - History
Best Actress in a
Movie/Miniseries
Jessica Lange - American Horror Story - FX
Gillian Anderson - Great Expectations - PBS
Julianne Moore - Game Change - HBO
Patricia Clarkson - Five - Lifetime
Lara Pulver - Sherlock - PBS
Emily Watson - Appropriate Adult - Sundance
