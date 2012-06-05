NBC, 'Community' Lead Critics' Choice TV Awards Nominees

NBC led the broadcast networks with 14 nominations for the 2nd

Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards, announced Tuesday. The network's cult

comedy Community was the most nominated series with six nods.

ABC followed closely with 13 nominations and Fox had 12. HBO

was the most recognized cable network with 12 nods, followed by AMC and FX,

which got 11 apiece.

Community was nominated for best comedy series, with Joel

McHale getting the nod for best actor in a comedy series and supporting noms

for Danny Pudi, Jim Rash, Alison Brie and Gillian Jacobs. NBC's Parks and

Recreation received five nominations for best comedy series, series stars Amy

Poehler and Nick Offerman and guest stars Kathryn Hahn and Paul Rudd.

AMC's Mad Men also notched five nods for best drama series and

actors Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, John Slattery and Christina Hendricks.The net's

Breaking Bad was recognized with five nominations for best drama series and stars

Bryan Cranston, Giancarlo Esposito, Aaron Paul and Anna Gunn

Girls received four nominations for HBO for series star Lena

Dunham, best comedy series and guest performaers Becky Ann Baker and Peter

Scolari.

Broadcast series CBS' The Good Wife, ABC's Modern Family and

Fox's New Girl also received four nominations each.

Winners of the awards, presented by the Broadcast Television

Journalists Association, will be announced on Monday, June 18 at a gala dinner

and the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The full list of nominees is below:

Best Drama Series

Breaking Bad - AMC

Downton Abbey - PBS

Game of Thrones - HBO

The Good Wife - CBS

Homeland - Showtime

Mad Men - AMC

Best Actor in a

Drama Series

Bryan Cranston - Breaking Bad - AMC

Kelsey Grammer - Boss - Starz

Jon Hamm - Mad Men - AMC

Charlie Hunnam - Sons of Anarchy - FX

Damian Lewis - Homeland - Showtime

Timothy Olyphant - Justified - FX

Best Actress in a

Drama Series

Claire Danes - Homeland - Showtime

Michelle Dockery - Downton Abbey - PBS

Julianna Margulies - The Good Wife - CBS

Elisabeth Moss - Mad Men - AMC

Emmy Rossum - Shameless - Showtime

Katey Sagal - Sons of Anarchy - FX

Best Supporting

Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones - HBO

Giancarlo Esposito - Breaking Bad - AMC

Neal McDonough - Justified - FX

John Noble - Fringe - FOX

Aaron Paul - Breaking Bad - AMC

John Slattery - Mad Men - AMC

Best Supporting

Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski - The Good Wife - CBS

Anna Gunn - Breaking Bad - AMC

Christina Hendricks - Mad Men - AMC

Regina King - Southland - TNT

Kelly Macdonald - Boardwalk Empire - HBO

Maggie Siff - Sons of Anarchy - FX

Best Guest

Performer in a Drama Series

Dylan Baker - Damages - DirecTV

Jere Burns - Justified - FX

Loretta Devine - Grey's Anatomy - ABC

Lucy Liu - Southland - TNT

Carrie Preston - The Good Wife - CBS

Chloe Webb - Shameless - Showtime

Best Reality

Series

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations - Travel Channel

Hoarders - A&E

Sister Wives - TLC

Kitchen Nightmares - FOX

Pawn Stars - History

Undercover Boss - CBS

Best Reality

Series - Competition

The Pitch - AMC

Shark Tank - ABC

So You Think You Can Dance - FOX

The Voice - NBC

Chopped - FOOD

The Amazing Race - CBS

Best Reality Show

Host

Tom Bergeron - Dancing with the Stars - ABC

Nick Cannon - America's Got Talent - NBC

Cat Deeley - So You Think You Can Dance - FOX

Phil Keoghan - The Amazing Race - CBS

RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race - Logo

Best Talk Show

Conan - TBS

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart - Comedy Central

Late Night with Jimmy Fallon - NBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! - ABC

The View - ABC

Best Comedy Series



The Big Bang Theory - CBS

Community - NBC

Girls - HBO

Modern Family - ABC

New Girl - FOX

Parks and Recreation - NBC

Best Actor in a

Comedy Series

Don Cheadle - House of Lies - Showtime

Louis C.K. - Louie - FX

Larry David - Curb Your Enthusiasm - HBO

Garret Dillahunt - Raising Hope - FOX

Joel McHale - Community - NBC

Jim Parsons - The Big Bang Theory - CBS

Best Actress in a

Comedy Series

Zooey Deschanel - New Girl - FOX

Lena Dunham - Girls - HBO

Julia Louis Dreyfus - Veep - HBO

Martha Plimpton - Raising Hope - FOX

Amy Poehler - Parks and Recreation - NBC

Ashley Rickards - Awkward - MTV

Best Supporting

Actor in a Comedy Series

Ty Burrell - Modern Family - ABC

Max Greenfield - New Girl - FOX

Nick Offerman - Parks and Recreation - NBC

Danny Pudi - Community - NBC

Jim Rash - Community - NBC

Damon Wayans Jr. - Happy Endings - ABC

Best Supporting

Actress in a Comedy

Julie Bowen - Modern Family - ABC

Alison Brie - Community - NBC

Cheryl Hines - Suburgatory - ABC

Gillian Jacobs - Community - NBC

Eden Sher - The Middle - ABC

Casey Wilson - Happy Endings - ABC

Best Guest

Performer in a Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker - Girls - HBO

Bobby Cannavale - Modern Family - ABC

Kathryn Hahn - Parks and Recreation - NBC

Justin Long - New Girl - FOX

Paul Rudd - Parks and Recreation - NBC

Peter Scolari - Girls - HBO

Best Animated

Series

Archer - FX

Adventure Time - Cartoon Network

Bob's Burgers - FOX

Family Guy - FOX

Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Cartoon Network

Best

Movie/Miniseries

American Horror Story - FX

Luther - BBC America

Sherlock - PBS

Page Eight - PBS

The Hour - BBC America

Game Change - HBO

Best Actor in a

Movie/Miniseries

Benedict Cumberbatch - Sherlock - PBS

Bill Nighy - Page Eight - PBS

Woody Harrelson - Game Change - HBO

Idris Elba - Luther - BBC America

Dominic West - The Hour - BBC America

Kevin Costner - Hatfields & McCoys - History

Best Actress in a

Movie/Miniseries

Jessica Lange - American Horror Story - FX

Gillian Anderson - Great Expectations - PBS

Julianne Moore - Game Change - HBO

Patricia Clarkson - Five - Lifetime

Lara Pulver - Sherlock - PBS

Emily Watson - Appropriate Adult - Sundance