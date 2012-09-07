NBC, CNN Top Ratings in Final Night of DNC

During the final night of the Democratic National

Convention, NBC was the most-watched broadcast network and CNN topped the cable

news networks in primetime, according to Nielsen.

NBC averaged 7.03 million total viewers in its two hours of

coverage from 9-11 p.m. on Thursday. CNN drew 4.11 million total viewers and 1.56

million viewers in the key adults 25-54 demo from 8-11 p.m.

MSNBC, which ranked amongthe cablers the prior night,

fell to second place with 3.61 million total viewers and 1.29 million in the

demo. Fox News Channel was third with 2.66 million total viewers and 673,000

key adults.

During the keynote speech block from 10-11:15 p.m. ET, when

President Obama formally accepted the party's nomination, NBC was again tops in

total viewers with 8.93 million. CNN and MSNBC rounded out the top three with

5.56 million and 4.56 million viewers, respectively.

ABC was fourth at the hour with 4 million viewers, CBS

placed fifth with 3.29 million and Fox News trailed with 2.91 million.