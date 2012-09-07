NBC, CNN Top Ratings in Final Night of DNC
During the final night of the Democratic National
Convention, NBC was the most-watched broadcast network and CNN topped the cable
news networks in primetime, according to Nielsen.
NBC averaged 7.03 million total viewers in its two hours of
coverage from 9-11 p.m. on Thursday. CNN drew 4.11 million total viewers and 1.56
million viewers in the key adults 25-54 demo from 8-11 p.m.
MSNBC, which ranked amongthe cablers the prior night,
fell to second place with 3.61 million total viewers and 1.29 million in the
demo. Fox News Channel was third with 2.66 million total viewers and 673,000
key adults.
During the keynote speech block from 10-11:15 p.m. ET, when
President Obama formally accepted the party's nomination, NBC was again tops in
total viewers with 8.93 million. CNN and MSNBC rounded out the top three with
5.56 million and 4.56 million viewers, respectively.
ABC was fourth at the hour with 4 million viewers, CBS
placed fifth with 3.29 million and Fox News trailed with 2.91 million.
