NBC, CNN Lead Inauguration Day Ratings

Updated: 8:47 p.m. ET

CNN was the most-watched cable news network and NBC the most-watched broadcaster (and overall) during coverage

of the presidential inauguration on Monday, according to Nielsen fast national

data.

During President Obama's oath and inaugural address from

11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m., CNN averaged 3.1 million total viewers and 1.1 million

key adults 25-54. MSNBC ranked second among the cablers with 2.3 million total viewers and

706,000 in the demo, with Fox News trailing with 1.3 million total viewers and

294,000 adults 25-54.

NBC's broadcast of the ceremonies from 10 a.m.-4:35 p.m. ET averaged 5.1 million total viewers and 1.7 million adults 25-54. ABC was second in that saem time frame with 3.9 million total viewers and 1.3 million key adults, while CBS placed third, drawing 3.7 million total viewers and 1.1 million in the adults 25-54 demo.

Overall, viewership on the three cable news networks was way

down from 2009, when approximately 17 million people watched Obama's historic

swearing in on CNN, Fox News or MSNBC.

On Monday, CNN also won in primetime (3.6 million viewers/1.3

million adults 25-54) and total day (1.9 million total viewers/657,000 adults

25-54). Fox News was second in total viewers (1.6 million in primetime, 1.1

million in total day) though MSNBC rated second with younger viewers (456,000

adults 25-54 in primetime, 354,000 in total day).