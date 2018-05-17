Chicago, Chicago, Chicago: A Look at Viewership Crossover Among NBC’s Windy City Shows

With the finales of three Chicago-based NBC dramas happening this month, we worked with Inscape, the TV measurement company with glass-level data from a panel of more than eight million smart TVs and devices, to reveal insights — including viewership crossover and audience locations — for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

There’s a fair amount of crossover, especially with viewers of Chicago Med. In particular:

47% of people who watched Chicago Fire also watched Chicago Med, while 57% of them watched Chicago P.D.

53% of Chicago Med viewers watch Chicago Fire; 59% watch Chicago P.D.

43% of the Chicago P.D. audience watches Chicago Med; 47% watch Chicago Fire

As you may expect, there is a healthy concentration of viewership in the Midwest, especially around the Chicago DMAs, particularly for Chicago Fire and Chicago Med. But interestingly, there’s also high viewing around the Bismarck and Dallas DMAs for all three shows.

We also took a look at what other shows are being watched by these various Chicago-show fans. Crime and drama top the list (9-1-1, Blue Bloods, Bull and Criminal Minds to name a few).