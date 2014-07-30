NBC Casts Allison Williams as Peter Pan

A few weeks after finding its Captain Hook, NBC has found its Peter Pan in Girls star Allison Williams.

Williams joins veteran actor Christopher Walken, who was tapped earlier this month to play Peter Pan nemesis Captain Hook on NBC’s upcoming Peter Pan Live!, which will be based on the Broadway production. Peter Pan Live! will air Dec. 4.

Aside from starring on Girls, Williams recorded several songs for the HBO series’ soundtrack.

“We couldn’t be happier that Allison Williams is our Peter Pan,” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman, NBC Entertainment. “She’s a lovely rising star on the award-winning show Girls -- where she occasionally shows off her incredible vocal talent -- and we think she will bring the perfect blend of ‘boyish’ vulnerability and bravado to save the day against Christopher Walken’s powerful Captain Hook.”

Williams joins a long list of actresses who have donned the green tights, including Mary Martin, Sandy Duncan and Cathy Rigby.

Last year NBC aired a live version of The Sound of Music, which drew a strong 4.6 rating with adults 18-49 and over 18 million total viewers.