NBC Cancels 'The Paul Reiser Show'

NBC has canceled The Paul Reiser Show after just two episodes.

Staring next Thursday, the network will air repeat episodes of The Office in its place at 8:30 p.m.

Reiser earned a 1.1 rating in the adults 18-49 demo for its debut, making it the network's lowest-rated in-season comedy premiere ever. The second episode last night fell even further to a 0.9 rating.