NBC Cancels ‘The Michael J. Fox Show’

NBC has canceled The Michael J. Fox Show, the network confirmed Wednesday, and is uncertain when or if unaired episodes of the show will be broadcast. The news comes one week after the network canceled fellow freshman Thursday night comedy Sean Saves the World.

Episodes of Hollywood Game Night will replace the canceled shows following the Winter Olympics in Sochi. Hollywood Game Night's first season run aired on Thursdays during the summer but returned for a second season on Monday nights last month.

Production had already wrapped on all The Michael J. Fox Show’s 22 episodes, of which 15 have aired. The most recent episode drew a 0.7 live-plus-same day Nielsen rating among viewers 18-49 on Jan. 24.

NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt had indicated that changes could be coming to the network's Thursday-night lineup last month during his TCA winter press tour executive session, saying in response to a question about The Michael J. Fox Show and Sean Saves the World, "Creatively, we think they're good shows, and we're really unhappy that we can't find an audience for them in those time periods.