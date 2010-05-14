NBC Cancels 'Law & Order'
There will be
two iterations of Law & Order on NBC next season, but neither
of them will be the mother ship.
NBC announced May 14 that Law
& Order will end its "historic run" on the network May 24,
confirming speculationthat surfaced yesterday about the demise of the show.
"The
full measure of the collective contributions made by Dick Wolf and his Law
& Order franchise over the last two decades to the success of
NBC and Universal Media Studios cannot be overstated," Jeff Gaspin,
Chairman of NBC Universal Television Entertainment said in a statement.
"The legacy of his original Law & Order series will continue
to make an impact like no other series before."
The
network has renewed Law & Order:SVU and will add a third
spin-off, Law & Order: Los Angeles, or LOLA as it has
been dubbed. Like its sister series', LOLA is from Universal
Media Studios. Wolf and Brotherhood creator Blake Masters are
executive producers.
NBC has already announced a slew of
pickups for the 2010-11 season including J.J. Abrams' Undercovers,
Jerry Bruckheimer's Chase and The Event and comedies Perfect
Couples, Love Bites and Outsourced.
