NBC Cancels 'Ironside,' 'Welcome to the Family'; Sets 'Chicago P.D.' Premiere Date
NBC has pulled the plug on its Ironside reboot and one of its new Thursday comedies, Welcome to the Family.
For the remainder of 2013, NBC will replacing Ironside with new episodes of Dateline,Saturday Night Live holiday-themed specials and holiday music
specials with Kelly Clarkson and Michael Buble. On Jan. 8, Chicago P.D., the spinoff of Chicago
Fire, will premiere at 10 p.m.
Welcome to the Family
will be replaced in its Thursday 8:30 p.m.
time slot with original Parks &
Recreation episodes (it will also still air in its 8 p.m. regular time slot). Airing in that slot for the
remainder of the year will also be SNL
Halloween, plus a previously announced
edition of The Voice and The Sound of Music Live!. The Sing-Off will also move into that
time slot for two weeks in December.
Community will
premiere Jan. 2 with back-to-back episodes from 8-9
p.m., before taking over the 8 p.m.
time slot, moving Parks & Recreation
to 8:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 9. Community's new season will feature the
return of creator Dan Harmon as showrunner.
Both Ironside and Welcome to the Family struggled out of
the gate, with Ironside averaging a 1.1
rating with adults 18-49 and Welcome to
the Family drawing a 1.0 rating over its three episodes.
Ironside and Welcome to the Family join CBS' We Are Men and ABC's Lucky 7 on the cancellation block.
