NBC Cancels 'Ironside,' 'Welcome to the Family'; Sets 'Chicago P.D.' Premiere Date

NBC has pulled the plug on its Ironside reboot and one of its new Thursday comedies, Welcome to the Family.

For the remainder of 2013, NBC will replacing Ironside with new episodes of Dateline,Saturday Night Live holiday-themed specials and holiday music

specials with Kelly Clarkson and Michael Buble. On Jan. 8, Chicago P.D., the spinoff of Chicago

Fire, will premiere at 10 p.m.

Welcome to the Family

will be replaced in its Thursday 8:30 p.m.

time slot with original Parks &

Recreation episodes (it will also still air in its 8 p.m. regular time slot). Airing in that slot for the

remainder of the year will also be SNL

Halloween, plus a previously announced

edition of The Voice and The Sound of Music Live!. The Sing-Off will also move into that

time slot for two weeks in December.

Community will

premiere Jan. 2 with back-to-back episodes from 8-9

p.m., before taking over the 8 p.m.

time slot, moving Parks & Recreation

to 8:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 9. Community's new season will feature the

return of creator Dan Harmon as showrunner.

Both Ironside and Welcome to the Family struggled out of

the gate, with Ironside averaging a 1.1

rating with adults 18-49 and Welcome to

the Family drawing a 1.0 rating over its three episodes.

Ironside and Welcome to the Family join CBS' We Are Men and ABC's Lucky 7 on the cancellation block.