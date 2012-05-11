NBC Cancels 'Harry's Law'
Harry's Law will
not see another day in court on NBC.
Series star Kathy Bates confirmed the news on Twitter late
Friday, saying "Sad news today. Harry's Law will not be renewed for a 3rd season. We are all
terribly sad. Many thanks for all your support."
The legal drama from David E. Kelley
averaged just a 1.0 rating with adults 18-49 but its 7.3 million total viewers
audience made it the network's most-watched drama, albeit an older, less
advertiser-friendly demographic.
Reports Friday also said that NBC had
canceled first-year series Awake, Best Friends Forever, Bent and Are You There,
Chelsea?,
though the network would not confirm
the reports. A network spokesperson had also not responded to requests for
comment about Harry's Law at
presstime.
