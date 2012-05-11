NBC Cancels 'Harry's Law'

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012

Harry's Law will

not see another day in court on NBC.

Series star Kathy Bates confirmed the news on Twitter late

Friday, saying "Sad news today. Harry's Law will not be renewed for a 3rd season. We are all

terribly sad. Many thanks for all your support."

The legal drama from David E. Kelley

averaged just a 1.0 rating with adults 18-49 but its 7.3 million total viewers

audience made it the network's most-watched drama, albeit an older, less

advertiser-friendly demographic.

Reports Friday also said that NBC had

canceled first-year series Awake, Best Friends Forever, Bent and Are You There,

Chelsea?,

though the network would not confirm

the reports. A network spokesperson had also not responded to requests for

comment about Harry's Law at

presstime.