NBC Cancels Freshman ‘American Odyssey’

NBC cancelled international drama American Odyssey after one season.

The network is not commenting on the cancellation, but B&C has confirmed through sources the series will not return for a second season.

The show has struggled throughout its first season, with its finale Sunday earning a 0.4 rating and drawing 2.2 million viewers.

Series creator and executive producer Peter Horton tweeted out about the news, “As you all know we have bn canceled. Had we been on cable wld have bn a hit Thx to all of u for bing our audience #thebest#AmericanOdyssey”

Series star Treat Williams joined him on Twitter, giving thanks. “American Odyssey has been a great experience. Thank you Peter, Adam, Kay,and a lovely cast for a great season. Thank you NBC for the gig.”