NBC Cancels Drama ‘Emerald City’

Drama Emerald City, NBC’s modern take on The Wizard of Oz, has been canceled. The series was based on L. Frank Baum’s book series Oz, and starred Vincent D’Onofrio as the Wizard. Other cast members included Adria Arjona, Ana Ularu, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Joely Richardson.

David Schulner, Shaun Cassidy, Josh Friedman and Matthew Arnold are executive producers. The series is directed by Tarsem Singh Dhandwar, who is also an executive producer.

Schulner wrote on Twitter: “Dear @NBCEmeraldCity fans I am sad to report we r not coming back for season 2. Thank you for all the support & love. Meant the world to us.”

Universal Television produced Emerald City, which debuted in January and concluded its 10-episode run in early March.