NBC Cancels ‘Chicago Justice’

NBC has canceled the drama Chicago Justice after one season and 13 episodes. The series is from Dick Wolf, who is also behind Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D.

The cast on Chicago Justice includes Philip Winchester, Carl Weathers and Monica Barbaro.

The show is focused on the state attorney’s office as its denizens navigate city politics while pursuing justice. At the center of the show is prosecutor Peter Stone, played by Winchester, the ambitious deputy chief of the Special Prosecutions Bureau.

Chicago Justice is produced by Wolf Films in association with Universal Television.

In addition to Wolf, executive producers include Michael S. Chernuchin, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski.