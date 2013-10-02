NBC Cancels 'Camp'

NBC has decided to cancel Camp after just one season, B&C has confirmed.



Camp premiered to a 1.5 rating with adults 18-49 and 5 million total viewers and averaged just a 1.2 rating, airing Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. Only 10 of the planned 13-episodes were aired. NBC had given the show a straight-to-series pickup in January.

Camp was one of NBC's attempts to air scripted programming during the summer months, as CBS did with Under the Dome. ABC had modest success with Mistresses, enough to give it a second season pickup. NBC's other new summer entrant, Siberia, is not likely to return either.

Series star Nikolai Nikolaeff tweeted out the news Tuesday afternoon: "So... It was a great summer and I loved every minute of it. Sorry to all the @NBCCamp fans out there but no go on #CampSeason2. #upsetting."