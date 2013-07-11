NBC Cancels 'Betty White's Off Their Rockers'
NBC has canceled the hidden-camera show Betty White's Off Their Rockers after two seasons.
The White-hosted series had its finale on July 9, which drew a 1.0 rating with adults 18-49 and 4 million viewers. Off Their Rockers originally premiered in 2012 as a midseason replacement and returned for its second season last January.
Rockers featured senior citizens playing pranks of people of a younger generation and was based on the Belgian format Benidorm Bastards.
