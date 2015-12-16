NBC Cancels ‘Best Time Ever With Neil Patrick Harris’

NBC has axed variety show Best Time Ever With Neil Patrick Harris.

The most recent episode on Nov. 3 brought in a 1.3 among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight ratings.

Best Time Ever comes from ITV Studios America in association with Prediction Productions, Inc. Executive producers of the series include Neil Patrick Harris, Siobhan Greene, David A. Hurwitz, Anthony McPartlin, Declan Donnelly and Orly Adelson.