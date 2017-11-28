NBC to Broadcast 176 Hours of Olympic Games Coverage

NBC will broadcast 176 hours of coverage of the Winter Olympic Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, including live coverage across all U.S. time zones.

In total across its broadcast and cable networks and digital outlets, NBCUniversal will have more than 2,400 hours of coverage, the most ever for a Winter Olympics.

NBC’s broadcast coverage will begin Feb. 8—before the opening ceremony—with live figure skating in prime time. NBC’s late-night coverage will also be live for the first time during the Olympics...



“There will be more live hours of Winter Olympics coverage in PyeongChang than ever before, and for the first time at a Winter Games, NBC will broadcast live across all time zones to the entire country, creating a unique national collective experience for this event – and we will be everywhere – from broadcast and cable television, to digital streaming and social media.” said Jim Bell, President, NBC Olympics Production and Programming. “The Games will once again provide a positive example of the world coming together in spirited competition and offering a message of unity, peace, and hope.”

This will be the 16th Olympics carried by NBCU.



Related: NBC to Air 450 Hours of Olympic Coverage on Cable

In addition to the 176 hours on NBC, there will be 369 hours on NBCSN, 46 on CNBC, 40.5 on USA Network and more than 1,800 on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App.

Four years ago, NBCU offered 1,600 hours of coverage from Sochi, Russia. Eight year ago, it had 835 hours from Vancouver.

Over the 19 days in Korea, NBCU will average more than 126 hours per day of coverage, nearly triple all of the coverage from Innsbruck in 1976 on ABC.