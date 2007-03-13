NBC Brings Content to VMIX

NBC is hedging its bets in the online video-sharing space.

The broadcasting company, the first major media company to make nice with video-sharing site YouTube, announced March 13 that it had set up a branded channel on similar video-sharing site VMIX.com.

The NBC “channel” on VMIX will contain clips from network shows like The Office and 30 Rock as well as online-only content like the Heroes spoor Zeroes, which has gained attention recently for not being branded by the network.

VMIX, founded by the makers of MP3.com, also hosts “channels” of content from companies including Fox Home Entertainment, NBC sibling Bravo and Sony Pictures.