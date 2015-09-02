NBC Bringing Back Summer Sweetheart ‘America’s Got Talent’

NBC is bringing back reality staple America’s Got Talent for season 11 next summer. The performance show’s website has called for auditions starting in November as producers assemble performers for the next installment.

Hosted by Nick Cannon, America’s Got Talent has been a rock-solid summer performer on NBC for 10 seasons. Heidi Klum, Howard Stern, Melanie Brown and Howie Mandel are the judges. Stern has spoken of leaving after the current season. NBC has not specified its talent lineup for season 11, and did not return a request for comment at presstime.

Season 11’s audition campaign will visit a dozen cities in search of talented performers of “ANY AGE. ANY TALENT. ANY DREAM,” according to AmericasGotTalentAuditions.com. The tryouts start in Detroit on Nov. 7 and conclude in Dallas on Feb. 27, with stops in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, among other cities.

Airing Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m., the current season of AGT wraps Sept. 16.