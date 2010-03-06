NBC to Bring Back Complete ThursdayComedy Block

NBC announced on March 5 that its full

Thursday comedy block will return next season, renewing first-year series Community

(8-8:30 p.m. ET), The Office (9-9:30) and 30 Rock (9:30-10). The

network's other comedy in its Thursday block, 8:30 show Parks and Recreation,

was previously picked up.

Community is averaging a 2.7 rating, 7 share in adults 18-49 and 5.9

million viewers overall so far this season, according to NBC. Now in its sixth

season, The Office on March 4 for the first time outscored ABC's Grey's

Anatomy in head-to-head competition among adults 18-49. Season to date The

Office is averaging a 4.9 rating, 12 share in adults 18-49 and 9.4 million

viewers overall. In its fourth season, 30 Rock is averaging a 3.4

rating, 8 share in adults 18-49 and 6.9 million viewers overall.