NBC Bets on Poker After Dark

NBC is continuing to bet on the poker craze; the network will launch Poker After Dark on weekdays Monday-Friday at 2:05 a.m. beginning Jan. 2. NBC will also air a Saturday night recap show at 1 a.m. after Saturday Night Live.

The hour-long show will be hosted by former World Poker Tour personality Shana Hiatt and feature six poker pros vying each week for a $120,000 first-prize.

The show will originate from various casinos in Las Vegas.

NBC Universal is no stranger to the poker craze, as Celebrity Poker Showdown was long a staple of its Bravo cable network.

The show is produced in conjunction with Poker Productions and producers Mori Eskandani and Eric Drache.