NBC Banks on Casino

NBC has upped Bruce Casino to senior VP, cable and ancillary sales at NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution.

Casino had been VP, cable and ancillary sales, where he will continue to handle the distribution of all off-network TV programming and movies to both cable and broadcast networks. He helped shepherd recent off-network campaigns for Fox's House (a Universal Media Studios production) and Heroes, as well as a package of films to FX.

Casino is based in New York.