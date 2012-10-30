NBC Announces January Premieres for '1600 Penn,' 'Deception'

NBC on Tuesday announced its midseason premiere dates, with new series Deception and 1600 Penn bowing Jan. 7 and 10, respectively.

The drama Deception (formerly Infamous), will air Mondays at 10 p.m., out of The Biggest Loser, which itself has a two-night premiere on Jan. 6-7. The Biggest Loser will air from 8-10 p.m. on Mondays until The Voice returns for its spring cycle on March 25. Breakout rookie drama Revolution, which wraps the first half of its season in November, will return March 25 as well.

New comedy 1600 Penn will air at 9:30 p.m. on Thursdays, in Parks & Recreation's time slot; Parks will move into the 8:30 p.m. occupied by Up All Night, which will be on an extended hiatus to retool the show. Community, which was originally scheduled to premiere Oct. 19 and run on Fridays, will premiere Feb. 7 at 8 p.m., taking over 30 Rock's spot on the schedule. 30 Rock will have aired its series finale by then.

Broadway drama Smash will return for its second season on Feb. 5, with a two-hour premiere from 9-11 p.m., before settling into its 10 p.m. spot on Tuesdays, following The Voice. Betty White's Off Their Rockers will premiere its second season on Jan. 8 and will run back-to-back episodes during the 8 p.m. hour.

The new Eva Longoria-produced reality series Ready for Love will debut on March 31, and air from 8-10 p.m. The new season of Celebrity Apprentice will begin March 3, at first airing from 9-11 p.m., before moving to 10-11 p.m. after Ready for Love premieres.