NBC Announces First-Week Guests for Seth Meyers' 'Late Night'

Vice President Joe Biden and musical guest A Great Big World will join previously announced Amy Poehler on Seth Meyers' first episode as host of NBC's Late Night on Feb. 24.

NBC announced the guest list for the first week of Meyers' new show Wednesday, with Poehler getting top billing above the Vice President for the first episode. Other guests for the first week include Kanye West, Kelly Ripa, Brad Paisley, Lena Dunham, Anthony Mackie, John Mayer Trio, Ian McKellan, Patrick Stewart, and Sophia Bush.

Meyers announced Monday via Twitter that fellow Saturday Night Live alum Fred Armisen will lead the show's house band.