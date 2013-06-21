NBC Announces Fall Premiere Dates

NBC will launch new drama The Blacklist at 10 p.m. on Sept. 23 following The Voice's fifth season premiere to begin its new fall lineup, the network announced Friday.

NBC's other new drama Ironside

will debut Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 10 p.m., and the second season of Chicago Fire will begin following The Voice's Tuesday episode on Sept. 24.

Michael J. Fox comedy The

Michael J. Fox Show will premiere with back-to-back episodes on Sept. 26,

launching out of the sixth season hour-long premiere of Parks & Recreation at 8 p.m. Parenthood

moves to Thursdays, following Michael

J. Fox at 10 p.m.

NBC's other new comedies Welcome

to the Family and the Sean Hayes-led Sean

Saves the World debut Oct. 3.

The second season of Revolution

moves to its new time period on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m., leading into

the 15th season premiere of Law

& Order: SVU at 9 p.m.

New drama Dracula

will launch on Friday, Oct. 25, following the third season premiere of Grimm at 9 p.m. Dateline NBC will premiere with a two-hour episode on Sept. 27 at 9 p.m., then move to its regular time slot on Oct. 25. The Biggest Loser starts its new season with an hour-long episode

on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

2013-14 Fall Premiere

Dates

New shows in uppercase

Monday, Sept. 23

8 p.m.: The Voice

10: p.m.: THE BLACKLIST

Tuesday, Sept. 24

8 p.m.: The Voice

10 p.m.: Chicago Fire

Wednesday, Sept. 25

8 p.m.: Revolution

9 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU

Thursday, Sept. 26

8 p.m.: Parks & Recreation

9 p.m.: THE MICHAEL J. FOX SHOW

9:30 p.m.: THE MICHAEL J. FOX SHOW

10 p.m.: Parenthood

Friday, Sept. 27

9 p.m.: Dateline NBC

Wednesday, Oct. 2

10 p.m.: IRONSIDE

Thursday, Oct. 3

8:30 p.m.: WELCOME TO THE FAMILY

9 p.m.: SEAN SAVES THE WORLD

Tuesday, Oct. 8

8 p.m.: The Biggest Loser

Friday, Oct. 25

8 p.m.: Dateline

NBC (time period premiere)

9 p.m.: Grimm

10 p.m.: DRACULA