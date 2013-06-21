NBC Announces Fall Premiere Dates
NBC will launch new drama The Blacklist at 10 p.m. on Sept. 23 following The Voice's fifth season premiere to begin its new fall lineup, the network announced Friday.
NBC's other new drama Ironside
will debut Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 10 p.m., and the second season of Chicago Fire will begin following The Voice's Tuesday episode on Sept. 24.
Michael J. Fox comedy The
Michael J. Fox Show will premiere with back-to-back episodes on Sept. 26,
launching out of the sixth season hour-long premiere of Parks & Recreation at 8 p.m. Parenthood
moves to Thursdays, following Michael
J. Fox at 10 p.m.
NBC's other new comedies Welcome
to the Family and the Sean Hayes-led Sean
Saves the World debut Oct. 3.
The second season of Revolution
moves to its new time period on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m., leading into
the 15th season premiere of Law
& Order: SVU at 9 p.m.
New drama Dracula
will launch on Friday, Oct. 25, following the third season premiere of Grimm at 9 p.m. Dateline NBC will premiere with a two-hour episode on Sept. 27 at 9 p.m., then move to its regular time slot on Oct. 25. The Biggest Loser starts its new season with an hour-long episode
on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
2013-14 Fall Premiere
Dates
New shows in uppercase
Monday, Sept. 23
8 p.m.: The Voice
10: p.m.: THE BLACKLIST
Tuesday, Sept. 24
8 p.m.: The Voice
10 p.m.: Chicago Fire
Wednesday, Sept. 25
8 p.m.: Revolution
9 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU
Thursday, Sept. 26
8 p.m.: Parks & Recreation
9 p.m.: THE MICHAEL J. FOX SHOW
9:30 p.m.: THE MICHAEL J. FOX SHOW
10 p.m.: Parenthood
Friday, Sept. 27
9 p.m.: Dateline NBC
Wednesday, Oct. 2
10 p.m.: IRONSIDE
Thursday, Oct. 3
8:30 p.m.: WELCOME TO THE FAMILY
9 p.m.: SEAN SAVES THE WORLD
Tuesday, Oct. 8
8 p.m.: The Biggest Loser
Friday, Oct. 25
8 p.m.: Dateline
NBC (time period premiere)
9 p.m.: Grimm
10 p.m.: DRACULA
