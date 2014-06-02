NBC Announces Fall Premiere Dates

NBC announced Monday the premiere dates for its 2014 fall season.

The first premiere of the new season will be Sunday Night Football, which kicks off with a special Thursday-night broadcast featuring the Green Bay Packers at the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. The series, along with pre-game show Football Night in America moves to Sundays Sept. 7.

The Biggest Loser premieres at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11. The Voice premieres Monday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m., followed by The Blacklist at 10 p.m.

The Tuesday installment of The Voice will premiere at 8 p.m. Sept. 23, followed by Chicago Fire at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 24 will see premieres of freshman drama The Mysteries of Laura (pictured above) (8 p.m.), Law & Order: SVU (9 p.m.) and Chicago P.D. (10 p.m.). Parenthood will premiere Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. Dateline NBC will premiere Friday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m.

The Biggest Loser will move to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 2, and will be followed by new comedies Bad Judge and A to Z at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., respectively.

The Tuesday installment of The Voice will move to 8 p.m. on Oct. 14, and will be followed by new comedy Marry Me (9 p.m.) and About a Boy (9:30 p.m.).

Dateline NBC will move to 8 p.m. Fridays on Oct. 24, and will be followed by Grimm at 9 p.m. and new drama Constantine at 10 p.m.

New drama State of Affairs will take over The Blacklist’s time period after that show’s midseason finale, premiering Monday, Nov. 17 at 10 p.m.