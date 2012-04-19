NBC Announces Dating Series From Eva Longoria
NBC
on Wednesday announced a new reality dating series, Ready for Love, from Desperate
Housewives star Eva Longoria.
The series is set
to premiere sometime during winter 2012-13.
Ready for Love will give three
successful men a chance to find the women of their dreams, with the help of the
three best matchmakers in the world. E! News host Giuliana Rancic and
her husband Bill, a former Apprentice winner and host of the syndicated
newsmagazine America Now, will emcee the series. The two also have their own reality series, Giuliana & Bill that airs on the Style Network.
Women who are
looking to be on the show can submit their info using the new Facebook timeline
app. This app, which is available at Facebook.com/NBCReadyForLove, allows them
to apply or share the opportunity with friends and family members that might be
perfect potential love interests.
"We are
thrilled to have Eva leading the charge creatively. She has enlisted the help
of the three best matchmakers in the world, each with their own philosophies
and approaches to guiding singles towards love,'" said Paul Telegdy,
president, alternative and late night programming, NBC Entertainment. "The
show's innovative format that uses online profiles and proven matchmakers will
provide a better chance for our suitors to realize connections that will last
long beyond the season finale."
"This show is
about making real connections and the ongoing search for love, something that
both men and women can relate to," added Longoria. "I am excited to be a part
of such an innovative and promising format that will help these great guys find
true love."
Ready for Love is produced by
UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, Renegade 83 and Universal Television. Longoria,
Jason Ehrlich, Greg Goldman, David Garfinkle and Jay Renfroe will serve as
executive producers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.