NBC Announces Dating Series From Eva Longoria

NBC

on Wednesday announced a new reality dating series, Ready for Love, from Desperate

Housewives star Eva Longoria.

The series is set

to premiere sometime during winter 2012-13.

Ready for Love will give three

successful men a chance to find the women of their dreams, with the help of the

three best matchmakers in the world. E! News host Giuliana Rancic and

her husband Bill, a former Apprentice winner and host of the syndicated

newsmagazine America Now, will emcee the series. The two also have their own reality series, Giuliana & Bill that airs on the Style Network.

Women who are

looking to be on the show can submit their info using the new Facebook timeline

app. This app, which is available at Facebook.com/NBCReadyForLove, allows them

to apply or share the opportunity with friends and family members that might be

perfect potential love interests.

"We are

thrilled to have Eva leading the charge creatively. She has enlisted the help

of the three best matchmakers in the world, each with their own philosophies

and approaches to guiding singles towards love,'" said Paul Telegdy,

president, alternative and late night programming, NBC Entertainment. "The

show's innovative format that uses online profiles and proven matchmakers will

provide a better chance for our suitors to realize connections that will last

long beyond the season finale."

"This show is

about making real connections and the ongoing search for love, something that

both men and women can relate to," added Longoria. "I am excited to be a part

of such an innovative and promising format that will help these great guys find

true love."

Ready for Love is produced by

UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, Renegade 83 and Universal Television. Longoria,

Jason Ehrlich, Greg Goldman, David Garfinkle and Jay Renfroe will serve as

executive producers.