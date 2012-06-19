NBC Announces Contestants for 'Stars Earn Stripes'

NBC announced Tuesday the celebrity contestants for its upcoming military-inspired reality competition series, Stars Earn Stripes.

The eight celebrity contestants -- who are all playing for a charity of their choosing -- are female boxing champion Laila Ali; actors Dean Cain and Terry Crews; The Sing Off host Nick Lachey; Todd Palin (husband of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin); Olympic medalist Picabo Street; The Biggest Loser trainer Dolvett Quince; and WWE's Eve Torres.

The series will be hosted by General Wesley Clark (ret.) -- the former Supreme Allied Commander Europe for NATO and former presidential candidate -- and television host Samantha Harris (Entertainment Tonight, Dancing With the Stars). The eight competitors will gather at a remote training facility where they will tackle complicated and difficult missions that are inspired by real military exercises. Each contestant will be paired with a member or a former member of the armed forces or law enforcement agencies.

Stars Earn Stripes will debut Aug. 13 with a special two-hour episode at 8 p.m.