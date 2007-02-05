NBC and Ben Silverman Ink First-Look Deal

The NBC Universal Television Group has signed a two-year deal with Ben Silverman that gives NBC and the NBCU cable networks a first-look at all projects from Silverman’s Reveille production company.

The deal also includes any foreign projects acquired by Reveille, which is behind American adaptations of foreign hits such as The Office and Ugly Betty.

Silverman already has three pilots in development with NBC’s studio this season, including I’m with Stupid,Zip and Kath & Kim.